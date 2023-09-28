Romania's ambassador to US expects lifting of entry-visa requirements in December 2025

Romania's ambassador to US expects lifting of entry-visa requirements in December 2025. Romania's ambassador to the United States, Dan-Andrei Muraru, speaking to Digi24, announced that there are only two years left until Romanian citizens will be able to enter the American territory without visas. The official announcement of Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver program is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]