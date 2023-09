OMV Petrom imports natural gas from Turkey's BOTAŞ

OMV Petrom imports natural gas from Turkey's BOTAŞ. Romania's integrated energy group OMV Petrom signed a contract for the purchase of natural gas with BOTAŞ, the national oil and gas company of Turkey. The contract was signed for a period of 18 months, starting October 2023 and allows for the supply of up to 4mn cubic meters per day, the (...)