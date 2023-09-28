Romanian PM Ciolacu promises public deficit under 5.5% of GDP this year

Romanian PM Ciolacu promises public deficit under 5.5% of GDP this year. Romania’s public deficit will decrease under 5.5% of GDP this year, from 6.2% of GDP in 2022, which meets the European Commission’s minimal expectations, Romania’s PM Marcel Ciolacu confirmed. The fiscal package promoted by the Government will be completed by the fiscal reforms pledged under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]