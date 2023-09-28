CFA Romania Analysts Expect 7.58% Average Inflation Rate in Next 12 Months, See Leu at 5.0753 Units/Euro, Project 2.1% Economic Growth in 2023

CFA Romania Analysts Expect 7.58% Average Inflation Rate in Next 12 Months, See Leu at 5.0753 Units/Euro, Project 2.1% Economic Growth in 2023. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association estimate the Romanian currency will decline to an average exchange rate of 5.0753 units/euro in the coming 12 months, while the average inflation rate is expected to reach 7.58%, sightly higher from the 7.52% level anticipated in July. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]