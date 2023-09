Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack on stage in Romania

Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack on stage in Romania. Famous jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack during his concert on Wednesday night, September 27, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest, Digi24 reported.. The guitarist, 69, was urgently taken to Bagdasr Arseni Hospital around midnight. Four stents were placed in his heart, and his (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]