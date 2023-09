DN Agrar Sees Profit Triple in 1H/2023 To RON15M

DN Agrar Sees Profit Triple in 1H/2023 To RON15M. DN Agrar Group, the largest integrated farm in Romania and leader in cow milk production, in the first six months of 2023 saw net profit top RON15 million, up over 200% from 1H/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]