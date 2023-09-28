 
September 28, 2023

The Made in Romania Program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange announces the 15 finalists of its sixth edition
The Made in Romania Program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange announces the 15 finalists of its sixth edition.

Made in Romania, the program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced and awarded on Tuesday, September 26, the finalist companies of this year, the future growth engines of the Romanian economy. Among the 15 successful entrepreneurial stories, three are from the IT&C sector, (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bestjobs Recrutare Posts RON20.7M Revenue, RON5.2M Profit In H1 BestJobs Recrutare, the company that manages the online recruitment platform of the same name (bestjobs.ro), and which has an outstanding bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2023 with RON20.8 million revenue, up 2.3%, while net profit fell to RON5.2 million from (...)

Grup Serban Holding Ends H1 With 5% Decline In Revenue, 10% Decline In Net Profit Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO) posted RON262 million revenue in the first half of 2023, 5% lower than in the same period in 2022. Net profit fell 10% to RON6.1 million, according to the first half report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Furniture Maker Elvila Losses Widen To RON5.5M In H1 Elvila (ELV.RO), the furniture manufacturer controlled by businessman Viorel Catarama, posted RON5.5 million net loss in the first six months of 2023, compared with a loss of RON3.3 million in the same period of 2022, while revenue shrank by 11.4% to RON10.1 million.

Banca Transilvania Gets Shareholder Vote To Distribute RON900M Dividends Romania’s largest lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) has secured shareholders’ vote to distribute RON900 million as dividends from the profit reserves of 2022 and of the previous year, as shown by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

CNCAN Approves Licensing Basis Document For NuScale SMR Powerplant In Doicesti The Romanian National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) has approved the Licensing Basis Document (LBD) for the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) powerplant in Doicesti.

Report: Romania Ranks 3rd In CEE, 12th At European Level By Online Sales Of Goods And Services Romania ranks third in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and 12th at European level by online sales of goods and services, with a share of 3.17% in the gross domestic product (GDP), in line with data from the latest European E-commerce Report 2023, as cited by the Romanian online store (...)

Delivery Platform Tazz Seeks To Boost Number Of App Downloads From 2.8M To 3.4M Delivery platform Tazz seeks to boost the number of its app downloads to 3.4 million in the coming year, amid development plans.

 


