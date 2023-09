Sanofi Romania Appoints Thomas Bosment As Country Head Of Consumer HealthCare (CHC) Business Unit

Sanofi Romania Appoints Thomas Bosment As Country Head Of Consumer HealthCare (CHC) Business Unit. Pharmaceuticals company Sanofi Romania, the local division of French giant Sanofi, has announced the appointment of Thomas Bosment as Country Head of its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]