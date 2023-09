Nokian Tyres Appoints Management Team To Coordinate EUR650M Investment At Oradea Plant

Nokian Tyres Appoints Management Team To Coordinate EUR650M Investment At Oradea Plant. Nokian Tyres, one of the major players on the global tyre market, has appointed Susanna Tusa to the position of General Manager and Vice-President of the local operations, allowing her to also coordinate the project of the factory in Oradea (western Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]