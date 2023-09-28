Besjobs: Removing Tax Incentives In IT Sector May Prompt Employers To Eye Younger Candidates

Taxing incomes over a gross RON10,000, a measure expected to be implemented this autumn, puts pressure on recruitment and may prompt employers to lean towards younger candidates who fall within the non-taxable salary limit, according to an analysis by recruitment platform Bestjobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]