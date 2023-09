Sparkling Wine Maker Zarea Sees Revenue Up 14.8% To RON167.7M In 2022

Sparkling Wine Maker Zarea Sees Revenue Up 14.8% To RON167.7M In 2022. Zarea, one of the most important players on the alcoholic beverages market in Romania, posted RON167.7 million (EUR34 million) revenue in 2022, up 14.8% compared with the previous year’s over RON146 million (EUR29.7 million), according to calculations made by ZF based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]