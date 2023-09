ING Bank Ends H1/2023 With RON750M Net Profit, Up 29% YoY, RON1.63B Revenue, Up 15% YoY

ING Bank Ends H1/2023 With RON750M Net Profit, Up 29% YoY, RON1.63B Revenue, Up 15% YoY. ING Bank, the local subsidiary of Dutch ING Group, reported a net profit of RON750 million for the first half of 2023, up 29% on the year, and revenue of RON1.63 billion, up 15% compared to the six months of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]