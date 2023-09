Vrancart Signs Financing Contract Via NRRP For Construction Of Solar Park

Vrancart Signs Financing Contract Via NRRP For Construction Of Solar Park. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) on Sept 27 signed a financing contract with the energy ministry, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP - Component 6. Energy), in order to develop the project "Construction of Photovoltaic (PV) Park with Power Plant, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]