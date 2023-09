OVES Enterprise Diversifies Its Business Lines, Invests Over EUR500,000 In Production Of Drones

OVES Enterprise Diversifies Its Business Lines, Invests Over EUR500,000 In Production Of Drones. OVES Enterprise, a Romanian software development company from Cluj-Napoca, is diversifying its business lines and announces investments of over EUR500,000 in the production of drones, according to company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]