CEC Bank Climbs To 4th Place Amount Lenders in Romania. CEC Bank, a lender held by the Romanian government via the Finance Ministry, climbed to 4th place in the ranking of the largest banks in Romania by assets at the end of the first half of 2023, from 6th place at the end of 2022, overtaking ING Bank and Raiffeisen Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]