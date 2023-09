MEDIJobs Seeks To Raise EUR650,000 Via SeedBlink

MEDIJobs Seeks To Raise EUR650,000 Via SeedBlink. Romanian startup firm MEDIjobs, which developed an online recruitment platform in the medical field, plans to attract an investment worth EUR650,000 through SeedBlink, the financing and equity management platform for European tech startups, according to an announcement made by SeedBlink (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]