Ice Cream Producer Ice Dyp Balas Ends 2022 With RON62.3M Turnover, Up 23% YoY

Romanian ice cream producer Ice Dyp Balas from Timis County, controlled by Vasile and Maria Balas, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON62.3 million (EUR12.6 million), up 23% from over RON50.6 million (EUR10.3 million), as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]