Bonas Reports 35% Higher Revenue, Of RON15M, For H1/2023

Bonas Reports 35% Higher Revenue, Of RON15M, For H1/2023. Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with revenue of RON15.2 million, up nearly 35% year-over-year, the company said in its half-year financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]