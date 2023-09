Arobs Transilvania Software Ends H1 With 90% Growth In Revenue To RON241M

IT group Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) posted consolidated revenue of RON241.1 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 90% on the year-ago period.