RO anti-discrimination body: Civil partnership bill would suffice in same-sex couple case
Sep 29, 2023
Regulating or recognizing same-sex marriage is not what the ECHR asked Romania to do, head of the Romanian anti-discrimination body CNCD Csaba Asztalos explained for G4media. Civil partnership legislation would suffice, he argues. But such a bill, if not endorsed by the end of this session (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]