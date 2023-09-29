 
Romaniapress.com

September 29, 2023

eMAG's hosted retailers sales up 14% y/y in Jan-Aug amid adverse context
Sep 29, 2023

eMAG's hosted retailers sales up 14% y/y in Jan-Aug amid adverse context.

eMAG, the largest marketplace in Romania, active in Bulgaria and Hungary as well, reported that the turnover of the hosted retailers rose by 14% y/y in January-August. In the context of high inflation and particularly given the massive expansion (larger number of retailers, better access to (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Grand Hotel Bucharest Ends H1/2023 With RON15M Turnover And RON5.2M Net Profit Grand Hotel Bucharest, the former Intercontinental hotel, managed by Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania (RCHI.RO), for the first half of 2023 reported a turnover of RON15.3 million, higher than RON11.3 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year financial report released (...)

Vivre Deco Reports RON14.2M For H1/2023 Vs RON18.7M In Year-Earlier Period Furniture and home décor retailer Vivre Deco, with two bond issues listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange and facing insolvency proceedings, reports a loss of RON14.2 million for January-June 2023, from a loss of RON18.7 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year financial report.

BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Ends H1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON93.2M, More Than Double YoY BT Leasing Transilvania IFN, the financial leasing division of Banca Transilvania Group, ended the first six months of 2023 with an individual net profit of RON95.6 million, up 98.8% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company's half-year financial report.

Online Retailer Elefant Reports RON53M Turnover For H1/2023 Vs RON95M In Year-Earlier Period Online retailer Elefant.ro ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON53 million, compared to RON95 million in the same period of 2022, and its loss remained unchanged, at RON11 million, as per its half-year financial report.

Dr. Fischer Dental Reports RON580,000 Net Profit And RON7.3M Turnover For H1/2023 Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), a dental laboratory owned by Dr. Antoaneta Fischer, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON578,800, up 204% on the year, and a turnover of RON7.3 million, up 44% on the year, as per data from the half-year financial report published at the Bucharest (...)

Nuclearelectrica, Laurentis Energy Partners Team Up To Advance Production Of Medical Isotopes In Romania Romanian state-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) will collaborate with Laurentis Energy Partners (LEP), a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), on the production of life-saving medical isotopes at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and explore the possibility of (...)

Statistics Board: Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR10.03B In 2022, Up 12% YoY Romania attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling EUR10.03 billion in 2022, up 12% versus EUR8.9 billion in 2021, an analysis by the country's central bank and the statistics board INS shows Friday (Sept 29).

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |