Romanian state-owned CEC surpasses ING and Raiffeisen to become country’s 4th largest lender

Romanian state-owned CEC surpasses ING and Raiffeisen to become country’s 4th largest lender. Romanian state-owned bank CEC Bank climbed up to 4th place in the ranking of the largest banks in Romania by assets at the end of June 2023 from 6th place at the end of 2022. The bank thus surpasses ING Bank and Raiffeisen Bank, thanks to the robust rise of its stock of loans: +10% y/y, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]