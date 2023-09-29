Romania in talks to replace EBRD as operator of Moldova's Danube port Giurgiulesti

Romania in talks to replace EBRD as operator of Moldova's Danube port Giurgiulesti. Romania seeks to take over Moldova's sole port, Giurgiulesti (on the Danube), as the country prepares to play a key role in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu said in an interview given to Digi24. To this end, Romania's Transport Ministry is in talks with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]