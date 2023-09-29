Uniprest Instal Set to Invest EUR9-10M in New 13,000-Sqm Logistic Unit in Targu-Mures

Uniprest Instal Set to Invest EUR9-10M in New 13,000-Sqm Logistic Unit in Targu-Mures. Uniprest Instal, a wholesaler of heating installations, part of Dutch group Rensa, wants to double the area of its Targu-Mures central warehouse, a reason why it has started a EUR9-10 million investment in a new 13,000-sqm logistic facility, explained Eniko Peter, the company’s managing director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]