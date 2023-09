Italy’s Moncler Invests EUR10M in Bacau Plant Expansion

Italy’s Moncler Invests EUR10M in Bacau Plant Expansion. Italian fashion group Moncler, active on the luxury segment, has invested EUR10 million to expand Romania production and the Bacau plant has thus come to be manufacture a third of all the jackets made by the group worldwide. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]