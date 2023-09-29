Romanian software group AROBS almost doubles its turnover in the first half of 2023



AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posed a consolidated turnover of RON 241.1 million (EUR 49 mln) in the first half of 2023, a 90% increase compared to the same period last year, normalized EBITDA of RON 43.3 (...)