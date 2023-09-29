Classical music program returns to unconventional venues, schools in Romania

Classical music program returns to unconventional venues, schools in Romania. Listen to five minutes of classical music, a program of the public radio station Radio Romania Muzical, returns with another edition in unconventional venues and schools in the country this October. Classical music will be played in hypermarkets, malls, bookstores, museums, and corporate HQs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]