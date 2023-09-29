Babeș-Bolyai University and Romanian United Fund forge strategic partnership to empower the Romanian diaspora
Sep 29, 2023
Babeș-Bolyai University and Romanian United Fund forge strategic partnership to empower the Romanian diaspora.
Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB), Romania and Romanian United Fund, Chicago, USA are proud to unveil a landmark partnership with the goal of amplifying the impact of the Romanian diaspora worldwide. This unique collaboration brings together UBB's academic excellence and Romanian (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]