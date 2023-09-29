Boys up to 18 can receive free HPV vaccines, Romanian health minister says

Boys up to 18 can receive free HPV vaccines, Romanian health minister says. Romania’s minister of health Alexandru Rafila recently announced that boys up to the age of 18 will be able to receive free HPV vaccinations, just like girls. "By the end of the year, we will introduce the HPV vaccine into the same reimbursement system. The big news is that boys up to the age (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]