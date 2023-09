Romanian Film Review: Of dreams and experiments: BIEFF & Mammalia

Romanian Film Review: Of dreams and experiments: BIEFF & Mammalia. Against all odds. This is the hopeful motto of this year’s BIEFF, the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, happening until Sunday, 1 October. As always, the ambitiously and lovingly curated programme is attuned to our current times, troubles, and this time chance and change, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]