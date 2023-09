Law Firm NNDKP Named Romania Tax Disputes Firm Of The Year By International Tax Review

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) was named Romania Tax Disputes Firm of the Year at the 2023 edition of ITR EMEA Tax Awards organized by the publication International Tax Review. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]