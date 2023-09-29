Romania to host some of the migrants who arrived in Lampedusa, minister says
Romanian interior minister Cătălin Predoiu recently announced that Romania would assist Italy after the island of Lampedusa was overwhelmed by migrants. "With regard to the external dimension of migration, the minister of Internal Affairs emphasized the urgent need for measures to regulate (...)
