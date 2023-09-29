Music teacher from Romania's Focșani included in ranking of top 50 teachers globally

Music teacher from Romania's Focșani included in ranking of top 50 teachers globally. Ana-Maria Rusu, a music education teacher at the National College "Unirea" and Primary School No. 5 "Anghel Saligny" in Focșani, has been selected for the Top 50 Global Teacher Prize, which places her among the best teachers in the world. The prize is given out by the Varkey Foundation, which (...)