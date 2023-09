CNCAN Approves Licensing Basis Document For NuScale SMR Powerplant In Doicesti

The Romanian National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) has approved the Licensing Basis Document (LBD) for the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) powerplant in Doicesti.