Report: Romania Ranks 3rd In CEE, 12th At European Level By Online Sales Of Goods And Services. Romania ranks third in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and 12th at European level by online sales of goods and services, with a share of 3.17% in the gross domestic product (GDP), in line with data from the latest European E-commerce Report 2023, as cited by the Romanian online store (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]