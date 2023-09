Bestjobs Recrutare Posts RON20.7M Revenue, RON5.2M Profit In H1

Bestjobs Recrutare Posts RON20.7M Revenue, RON5.2M Profit In H1. BestJobs Recrutare, the company that manages the online recruitment platform of the same name (bestjobs.ro), and which has an outstanding bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2023 with RON20.8 million revenue, up 2.3%, while net profit fell to RON5.2 million from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]