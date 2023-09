Grup Serban Holding Ends H1 With 5% Decline In Revenue, 10% Decline In Net Profit

Grup Serban Holding Ends H1 With 5% Decline In Revenue, 10% Decline In Net Profit. Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO) posted RON262 million revenue in the first half of 2023, 5% lower than in the same period in 2022. Net profit fell 10% to RON6.1 million, according to the first half report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]