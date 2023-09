Furniture Maker Elvila Losses Widen To RON5.5M In H1

Furniture Maker Elvila Losses Widen To RON5.5M In H1. Elvila (ELV.RO), the furniture manufacturer controlled by businessman Viorel Catarama, posted RON5.5 million net loss in the first six months of 2023, compared with a loss of RON3.3 million in the same period of 2022, while revenue shrank by 11.4% to RON10.1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]