Banca Transilvania Gets Shareholder Vote To Distribute RON900M Dividends. Romania’s largest lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) has secured shareholders’ vote to distribute RON900 million as dividends from the profit reserves of 2022 and of the previous year, as shown by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]