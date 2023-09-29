Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON42B, Or 2.65% Of GDP, YoY In January-August 2023
Romania’s general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON42.19 billion in January-August, 2023, or 2.65% of gross domestic product (GDP), as compared to a budget gap of RON32.98 billion (2.34% of GDP) reported in the same period of 2022, the finance ministry said on Friday (Sept 29).
