Teilor Holding Posts RON194M Revenue, RON8.5M Net Profit In H1. Teilor Holding, a group of companies with bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which includes Teilor luxury jewelry chain, finance company Invest Intermed GF IFN and Teilor Invest Exchange, posted total consolidated revenue of RON193.9 million in the first half of 2023, up about 5% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]