Santierul Naval Constanta Sees 68% Decline In Revenue To RON69M In H1

Santierul Naval Constanta Sees 68% Decline In Revenue To RON69M In H1. Santierul Naval Constanta (Constanta Shipyard – SNC.RO), which builds and repairs ships, posted RON68.6 million revenue in the first half of 2023, 67.9% below the RON213.6 million in the same time last year, the financial statement published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]