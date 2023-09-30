Dr. Fischer Dental Reports RON580,000 Net Profit And RON7.3M Turnover For H1/2023

Dr. Fischer Dental Reports RON580,000 Net Profit And RON7.3M Turnover For H1/2023. Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), a dental laboratory owned by Dr. Antoaneta Fischer, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON578,800, up 204% on the year, and a turnover of RON7.3 million, up 44% on the year, as per data from the half-year financial report published at the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]