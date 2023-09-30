Nuclearelectrica, Laurentis Energy Partners Team Up To Advance Production Of Medical Isotopes In Romania
Sep 30, 2023
Romanian state-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) will collaborate with Laurentis Energy Partners (LEP), a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), on the production of life-saving medical isotopes at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and explore the possibility of (...)
