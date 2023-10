Statistics Board: Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR10.03B In 2022, Up 12% YoY

Statistics Board: Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR10.03B In 2022, Up 12% YoY. Romania attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling EUR10.03 billion in 2022, up 12% versus EUR8.9 billion in 2021, an analysis by the country's central bank and the statistics board INS shows Friday (Sept 29). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]