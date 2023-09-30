Grand Hotel Bucharest Ends H1/2023 With RON15M Turnover And RON5.2M Net Profit

Grand Hotel Bucharest Ends H1/2023 With RON15M Turnover And RON5.2M Net Profit. Grand Hotel Bucharest, the former Intercontinental hotel, managed by Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania (RCHI.RO), for the first half of 2023 reported a turnover of RON15.3 million, higher than RON11.3 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]