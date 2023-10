Vivre Deco Reports RON14.2M For H1/2023 Vs RON18.7M In Year-Earlier Period

Vivre Deco Reports RON14.2M For H1/2023 Vs RON18.7M In Year-Earlier Period. Furniture and home décor retailer Vivre Deco, with two bond issues listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange and facing insolvency proceedings, reports a loss of RON14.2 million for January-June 2023, from a loss of RON18.7 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]