BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Ends H1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON93.2M, More Than Double YoY

BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Ends H1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON93.2M, More Than Double YoY. BT Leasing Transilvania IFN, the financial leasing division of Banca Transilvania Group, ended the first six months of 2023 with an individual net profit of RON95.6 million, up 98.8% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company's half-year financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]