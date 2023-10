Online Retailer Elefant Reports RON53M Turnover For H1/2023 Vs RON95M In Year-Earlier Period

Online retailer Elefant.ro ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON53 million, compared to RON95 million in the same period of 2022, and its loss remained unchanged, at RON11 million, as per its half-year financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]