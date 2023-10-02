Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends

Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends. Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shareholders approved, on September 29, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 902 million (EUR 180 million), or 41% of the last year's profit (RON 2.18 billion/EUR 440 million), according to a note to investors. The dividend is equivalent to a gross (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]