 
Romaniapress.com

October 2, 2023

Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends
Oct 2, 2023

Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends.

Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shareholders approved, on September 29, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 902 million (EUR 180 million), or 41% of the last year's profit (RON 2.18 billion/EUR 440 million), according to a note to investors. The dividend is equivalent to a gross (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact&Developer Raises EUR8M From Investors Via Bond Issue Real estate developer Impact&Developer, an entrepreneurial company held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, said in a stock market report Monday evening that it raises EUR8 million from investors through a bond issue.

Six New Startups Join The Orange Fab Program Orange Romania, the largest player on the Romanian telecommunications market, announces the inclusion in the Orange Fab acceleration program of six new startups that were selected following the call for 5G projects announced in spring 2023.

KPMG In Romania And Moldova Promotes Six Partners In Management Team Audit and consulting firm KPMG in Romania & Moldova has announced new promotions at the level of the management team, starting October 1, 2023.

Consumer Loan Reference Index IRCC Stays Below 6% By End-2023 The IRCC, which is used by banks to calculate interest rates for new loans taken out starting with the spring of 2019, stays below 6% until the end of 2023, at 5.96%, as announced by the country's central bank for the fourth quarter of 2023 (computed based on data from the second quarter of (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON348M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 2 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON348 million from banks on Monday (October 2), below the targeted level of RON500 million, selling treasury bills maturing in October 2026, at an annual average yield of 6.63%.

ACAROM: New Car Registrations Up 15.46% YoY To More Than 110.011 In January-September 2023 New car registrations in Romania increased by 15.46% to 110,011 units in January-September 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, but fell by 11.59% on the year to 10,545 units in September 2023, Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM data show.

eMAG Launches Drinks & Coffee Shop, An Online Shop-In-Shop Concept Online retailer eMAG announces the launch of Drinks & Coffee Shop, an online shop-in-shop concept of beverages, wines and coffee, with more than 21,000 products available immediately from the eMAG supply and more than 700 sellers present on the online commerce platform eMAG Marketplace, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |